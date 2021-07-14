Syberia I and II are free on GOG.com

GOG.COM is giving away Syberia I and II for free until July 17, 2021. The team is honoring the late comic book artist and storyteller Benoît Sokal with a special giveaway of his two adventure game masterpieces. Go to the front page of GOG.COM to claim your complimentary copies of Syberia I and II before the offer ends on July 17, at 1 PM UTC.

Syberia I & II is a pack of two award-winning classic adventure games that combine elaborate puzzles with a breathtaking story and poetic atmosphere. Created by comic book artist Benoît Sokal and released in 2002 and 2004, they remain milestones in the point‘n’click genre to this day

The giveaway is part of the French Touch Sale celebration of French games, developers, and publishers with discounts up to 90% off for titles like:

Edge of Eternity (-25%)

Dishonored: Complete Collection (-50%)

Prey (-50%)

GreedFall – Gold Edition (-50%)

Little Big Adventure (-50%)

Ishar Compilation (-60%)

Steel Division 2 (-66%)

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition (-75%), and many more.

The French Touch Sale runs until July 19 2021, 1 PM UTC. You can claim your free copy of Syberia I and II on PC until July 17, at 1 PM UTC.