Halo Infinite delayed until 2021

Microsoft and 343 Industries have made the difficult decision to push the release of Halo Infinite until 2021, citing many reasons for its delay. In an official post on Halo’s Twitter account, Chris Lee, the Studio Head on Halo Infinite, said, “the decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year.”

He also mentions all the hard work that 343 has put in, but “it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.” The Xbox Series X is still scheduled to release this fall, however, it will be without one of the biggest draws that was intended to release around the same time. For as long as Xbox has been a thing, so has Halo.