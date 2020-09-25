PGA Tour 2K21 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

2K’s newest sports game, PGA Tour 2K21, has teed off on Nintendo Switch today.

Featuring 15 officially-licensed PGA Tour courses, with local and online matches like Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble, it might be the time to start your Nintendo Switch golfing career.

Speaking of which, PGA Tour 2K21’s career mode offers “a broadcast-style presentation with state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of veteran golf and sports broadcaster Luke Elvy and three-time PGA TOUR winner turned golf analyst Rich Beem.”

You can create your own golfer with MyPLAYER, selecting from hundreds of customisation options that include officially-licensed apparel from Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf and more.

You can even create your own courses, powered by The Golf Club (this is made by HB Studios, after all), and challenge your friends with cross-platform course sharing.

PGA Tour 2K21 is out now on Nintendo Switch, joining the previous release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.