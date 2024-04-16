TopSpin 2K25 soundtrack and OST score detailed

2K Games and developer Hangar 13 has announced details of the soundtrack for TopSpin 2K25, which is due out on April 23rd.

The TopSpin 2K25 soundtrack includes the likes of Fall Out Boy, Armin van Buuren, DeadMau5, and a lot more. The original score is by Brian Transeau (BT), who should be very well known to fans of EDM or Trance music. On top of that, Pete Wentz (bassist from Fall Out Boy) has done a version of “Heartbreak Feels so Good” from the band’s latest album “So Much (For) Stardust”, and it’s been remixed by DJ Dillon Francis.

You can hear the remix in the trailer, below:

Here’s the full list of 18 licensed songs and artists on the TopSpin 2K25 soundtrack:

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” (Dillon Francis Remix) – Fall Out Boy

“All Eyes on Me” (Chad Hugo Remix) – Phoenix ft. BENEE & Pusha T

“Windows” – BT & April Bender

“One More Time” – Armin van Buuren ft. Maia Wright

“Stay With Me” – Calvin Harris ft. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell

“Massive” – Drake

“Atmosphere” – FISHER x Kita Alexander

“Put Me Together” – Youngr

“Numb (Elderbrook VIP)” – Elderbrook

“Moth To A Flame” – Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd

“Escape” – Kx5 (DeadMau5 & Kaskade) ft. Hayla

“This Feeling” – Eden Prince & Alex Mills

“Echo” – RSCL, Repiet & Julia Kleijn

“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel

“Bloodstream” – Ferry Corsten & Ruben de Ronde

“On The Beach (Kryder Remix)” – York

“Feel It (AVIRA Remix)” – Cosmic Gate

“Lost” – Hans Glader ft. Kaylan Arnold

TopSpin 2K25 is out on April 23rd if you grab the Deluxe or Gran Slam Edition on either PC, PS5, or Xbox Series S|X. For everyone else, it will be released on April 26th. There are various bonuses for pre-ordering it, too, with the Under the Lights pack offering “Alternate Outfits for Serena Williams and Roger Federer, Wilson Nightfall Bundle, and Night-Time Majors”.

You can check out the game modes, here as well.

The soundtrack is available now via Apple Music, here.