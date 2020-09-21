Podcast #414: Crash Bandicoot 4 demo, PS5 price date and launch lineup

Chris White and Adam Cook have been playing a bit of the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo, and have a lot of thoughts on it, while Chris Hyde must surely have been playing Super Mario 3D All-Stars, right?



The PS5 price date and launch lineup has been revealed, but some mixed messaging and last-gen info has given the trio plenty to chat about on this week’s show. But now we know everything, almost, so it’s time to see what way the lads are going to go on launch day.

