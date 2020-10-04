Podcast #416: Super Mario Bros 35, Star Wars: Squadrons, Crash Bandicoot 4

Lots of games to talk about this week, as Mick has reviewed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Star Wars: Squadrons. Meanwhile, Adam Cook and Chris Hyde have been playing the battle royale game, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Doom Eternal, and Adam Carroll has been all over Mafia: Definitive Edition. There’s some early thoughts on the Oculus Quest 2, from Adam Cook, and we’ll have more on that soon, and on next week’s show.

In the news, PS5 pre-orders are being cancelled, Xbox Series X’s are being previewed, and it’s all a mish-mash of woes and fast loads. Listener correspondence gets sexy and foody, but we also find out who thinks they are amazing at what game.

