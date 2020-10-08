New Little Hope dev diary shows off more mo-cap from the game

Bandai Namco has released a new dev diary to show more motion capture and how it serves horror in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. Acting in motion capture aims to bring authenticity to the onscreen action. In this latest dev diary, we get to see that has its challenges. Without complex sets or props, the motion capture actors must make the best use of their imagination to bring their characters to life. And obviously, it’s important to still deliver a compelling and authentic performance that is converted into what you see in the game.

You can learn more about the challenging and fun experience of the Little Hope motion capture cast with this second part of the new dev diary below:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is a branching cinematic horror game where you can play alone or with friends, the choices you make will determine the fate of your characters and how the story unfolds. You can check out our hands-on preview of the game here to read our early thoughts.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will launch on October 30, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Digital.