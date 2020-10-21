The final NBA 2K21 Courtside Report focuses on MyPlayer and AI upgrades

2K has released the third and final NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Courtside Report, and this one focuses more on the MyPlayer aspect as well as how the AI will be improved. As with the previous two Courtside Reports, it aims to explain how 2K are leveraging the increased power of next-gen consoles to enhance the experience for players.

It includes updates on the following:

Player Builds

Pie Charts

Badges

Takeovers

Next-Gen AI

Defense

Offense

Despite a shorter list on paper, there’s definitely lots of detail in the latest NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Courtside Report for you to sink your teeth into. You can check out all the latest next-gen gameplay features here.

In a final farewell to fans of the Courtside Report series, Mike Wang, NBA 2K Gameplay Director had this to say regarding the updates for fans, and thanking the 2K team for their hard work on these enhancements:

As I stated in the NBA 2K21 current-gen blog a few weeks ago, this has been a rollercoaster year for 2K. With the changes to our work from home culture in addition to having to roll out both current and next-gen versions of NBA 2K21, I’m amazed at the talent and grit that the entire Visual Concepts team has shown over this wild year. Again, a HUGE thanks to all the gameplay engineers and producers (as well as their families) for coming together to create, without question, the best basketball game ever to grace a console. I’ve been working and testing on this title every day and I still get excited to play every time I boot the game up. I hope these Courtside Reports give you a small glimpse of some of the awesome things the gameplay team has created for you and we look forward to hearing your feedback to help us continue to refine 2K basketball and take it to even greater heights as we move forward into this next generation. And if these gameplay blogs even have you a little excited about NBA 2K21 for next-gen… just wait. We have A LOT of jaw-dropping news coming soon about all the amazing stuff happening off the court that’s going to blow you away!

NBA 2K21 will be a launch title for Xbox Series X | S and Playstation 5. Therefore, it will launch on November 10, 2020 for Xbox Series X | S globally. It will release on November 12, 2020, for PlayStation 5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. However, it will be November 19, 2020, for all other regions