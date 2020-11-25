Capcom teases Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter film crossover

Capcom has announced that to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the Monster Hunter film, players can take part in time-limited, film-inspired Event Quests in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The highly-anticipated film directed by Paul W. S. Anderson stars Milla Jovovich, and will bring to life the best-selling video game Monster Hunter World – a game that has shipped over 16 million units worldwide.

To celebrate the “two worlds colliding”, two new trailers have been released. The first is a behind-the-scenes look at Milla Jovovich bringing her Monster Hunter character Artemis into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and sneak peak at the upcoming collaboration content.

For players of Iceborne, the special two-part Event Quest will see hunters going head-to-head with the fearsome Black Diablos depicted in the film during the initial solo quest, before attempting to overcome the Greather Rathlos in the second portion. Hunters will need to have reached Master Rank in order to take part. As a reward for being successful Hunters will received special gear, layered armour, new titles, and a new background and Guild Card pose will become available. Also, from November 27 all Iceborne players will be able to claim one limited item pack filled with useful items as a log-in bonus to celebrate the upcoming film.

The Monster Hunter film is launching December 4. You can find out more information about the collaboration by visiting the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne website.