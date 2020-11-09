Dead by Daylight coming to next-gen this week

Behaviour interactive has announced that its hit game Dead by Daylight will be coming to next-gen this week, courtesy of its ‘The Realm Beyond’ initiative. On November 10, players who own an Xbox One version of the game will be eligible for a free upgrade to Xbox Series X|S, with progression carrying over to their new console. Not only that, but players who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to access cloud gaming, as well as redeem a new Perk for free, two new outfits, and add Kate Denson and the Clown to their roster.

For PlayStation 5 owners, Dead by Daylight’s new upgrade will be available on November 12 in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United States. For all other territories, it will be available on November 19. Players who own the game on PS4 or through PlayStation+ will be eligible for the free upgrade, with progression following them onto PS5.

The Realm Beyond update will see Dead by Daylight run at 60fps and 4K on new consoles. Graphical updates will continue, as will regular content drops for free, as will be the case for all platforms. The developers are working hard to improve characters, animations, VFX, and overhauling maps to bring the game into the future.

“Dead by Daylight continues to break records and we’re so grateful to our fans for their support. The future is coming to us in the shape of these amazing new platforms. Dead by Daylight will be there, bigger and better than ever to terrify people using the latest tech!” said Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships, Behaviour Interactive.