FIFA Ultimate Team releases new TOTW stars for Black Friday

With the day with all the deals incoming, EA SPORTS weren’t going to leave fans hanging. For a limited time there are new TOTW stars for Black Friday available in FIFA Ultimate packs. These team of the week players include some huge names you’ll definitely want on your team.

“EA SPORTS are celebrating Black Friday by releasing a selection of players that have received a TOTW item so far this season.

The ‘Best of TOTW’ squad includes stars Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Ramos alongside Premier League players like Kyle Walker, Ngolo Kanté and Marcus Rashford. The items will be available in packs on FIFA Ultimate Team from 6pm this evening through to December 1st.”