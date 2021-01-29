Brand-new Paris Saint-Germain 4th kit available in FIFA 21

EA Sports has today announced an exclusive collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain in FIFA 21 which will give players the opportunity to wear a range of new designs. On the same day the 4th kit collection has been officially revealed, players will also be able to access the Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan Brand collection in the streets within the Volta mode.

Starting February 2, the PSG 4th kit will be available in FIFA Kick-off and Career Mode. A new video celebrating the release of the swanky pink and purple kit can be found below: