Fortnite celebrates the beautiful game, starting this weekend

Starting on January 23, Fortnite players will be able to represent their favourite football team with officially licensed skins. Not only that, but players will be able to purchase the new Kickoff Set and Pelé’s Air Punch Emote, with the potential to get them earlier by participating in the Pelé Cup on January 20.

You’ll be able to choose from 10 different variants of both male and female Outfits, with the option to swap to any one of the 23 kits available. These include:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United FC

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Epic has partnered with Brazilian football icon Pelé to bring his legendary celebration to the game, and if you become a top scorer in the Pelé Cup, you could win a signed shirt. There’s also a new Creative island where players will be able to use loads of power-ups to outscore their opponents in a 4v4 bracket-type game mode. Each game will feature two rounds, with the winner advancing to the final.