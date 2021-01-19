Fortnite celebrates the beautiful game, starting this weekend

Starting on January 23, Fortnite players will be able to represent their favourite football team with officially licensed skins. Not only that, but players will be able to purchase the new Kickoff Set and Pelé’s Air Punch Emote, with the potential to get them earlier by participating in the Pelé Cup on January 20.
You’ll be able to choose from 10 different variants of both male and female Outfits, with the option to swap to any one of the 23 kits available. These include:
-
Manchester City FC
-
Juventus
-
AC Milan
-
Inter Milan
-
AS Roma
-
Seattle Sounders FC
-
Atlanta United FC
-
Los Angeles FC
-
Santos FC
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
-
West Ham United FC
-
Sevilla FC
-
Sporting CP
-
Borussia Mönchengladbach
-
FC Schalke 04
-
VFL Wolfsburg
-
Rangers FC
-
Celtic FC
-
Cerezo Osaka
-
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers
-
EC Bahia
Epic has partnered with Brazilian football icon Pelé to bring his legendary celebration to the game, and if you become a top scorer in the Pelé Cup, you could win a signed shirt. There’s also a new Creative island where players will be able to use loads of power-ups to outscore their opponents in a 4v4 bracket-type game mode. Each game will feature two rounds, with the winner advancing to the final.