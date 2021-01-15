New Fall Guys bundle now available with Prime Gaming

Beginning today, Prime Gaming members can claim an exclusive Slushie Bear Bundle for the hit battle royale game Fall Guys. Appropriately themed for Season 3: Winter Knockout, this bundle includes a brand new Slushie Bear costume and 6500 Kudos to help players fast-track their way to their next in-game goodie.

This is the second Fall Guys bundle available for Prime members, with four additional drops planned until May 2021.

As a reminder, Prime Gaming is included with all Amazon Prime members and new members can begin a 30-day free trial by visiting gaming.amazon.com.

Along with the latest Fall Guys bundle, members of Prime Gaming have additional content available to claim include a collection of 30+ free games and new in-game content for games such as Apex Legends, Roblox, Grand Theft Auto Online, League of Legends, and much more.