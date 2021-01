Atlus has released a new trailer for Persona 5 Strikers which shows off the Phantom Thieves unique combat abilities. Set to release on February 23, the Musou-style game sees you play as every member of the Phantom Thieves as you head across Japan and cement your names in history. We played a good chunk of it and shared our thoughts so far, so if you want to know more have a read. The awesome new trailer can be found below: