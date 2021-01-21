Predator joins the fight in Fortnite

Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite is all about hunters, with the likes of The Mandalorian, and Daryl and Michonne from The Walking Dead joining the fight. Finally, the most feared hunter of all has come to the Battle Pass, as Predator is now available to unlock by completing the Jungle Hunter Quests. Players will also be able to unlock a unique Heat Vision Hunter Spray, Banner, and Emoticon, with the Outfit including a built-in Bio Helmet.

If you fancy appearing on Fortnite’s upcoming blog, be sure to take your favourite screenshots as the dangerous Yautja and share on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #Fortography. Happy hunting!