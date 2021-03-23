0 comments

Monster Hunter Rise: Character & Buddy Creation in detail

by on March 23, 2021
Monster Hunter Rise: Character & Buddy Creation
 

The release of Monster Hunter Rise is right around the corner, and while we’re busy working on our review, we thought you’d like to see an in-depth look at the character and Buddy creation system. In this video we create a hunter, Palamute, and Palico from scratch to give you a glimpse at how the systems work.

There are plenty of options available to create your two best friends, from sleek dark beasts and felyne ninja to cute little teddy-cats and floppy-eared bois – but what kind of buddies will you make when the day comes? Check out the video to see the options on offer.

So there you go. Now just how excited are you to get your hands on Monster Hunter Rise? Let us know in the comments – and hopefully, we’ll see you in Kamura!

For more helpful info on Monster Hunter Rise, check out our Complete Monster Hunter Rise Guide.

Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

Features, Video Features

CapcomfeatMonster Hunter Risemonster hunter rise character creationpalamute

Mick Fraser

Senior Content Editor Mick has been playing games for over 30 years and writing about them for around 12. After drifting from site to site for a while, settling briefly at the now-defunct Made2Game and freelancing for the gone-but-not-forgotten NintendoGamer Magazine, he came at last to rest at Godisageek. Mick has been a reviewer, staff writer and content editor here for some time, while also moonlighting a little for Red Bull Games. He has 4 kids, has written 2 novels, and sometimes even manages to pay a bill or two. You'll usually find him defending the galaxy in Destiny 2, battling evil in Diablo 3, or lurking in the background on Twitter. Find him there @Jedi_Beats_Tank, or on XBL (JediWaster247), PSN (Jedi_Waster) or Nintendo (JediWaster).