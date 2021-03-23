Monster Hunter Rise: Character & Buddy Creation in detail

The release of Monster Hunter Rise is right around the corner, and while we’re busy working on our review, we thought you’d like to see an in-depth look at the character and Buddy creation system. In this video we create a hunter, Palamute, and Palico from scratch to give you a glimpse at how the systems work.

There are plenty of options available to create your two best friends, from sleek dark beasts and felyne ninja to cute little teddy-cats and floppy-eared bois – but what kind of buddies will you make when the day comes? Check out the video to see the options on offer.

So there you go. Now just how excited are you to get your hands on Monster Hunter Rise? Let us know in the comments – and hopefully, we’ll see you in Kamura!

For more helpful info on Monster Hunter Rise, check out our Complete Monster Hunter Rise Guide.

Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.