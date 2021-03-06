The Genshin Impact Windblume Festival is coming on March 17

MiHoYo has just released a new trailer for Genshin Impact detailing the upcoming Version 1.4 update that is coming on March 17, 2021. The new trailer dubbed “Invitation of Windblume” shows what you can expect with the new Mondstadt Windblume Festival event. In it, you’ll get to play fun new games and hang out with Barbara, Chongyun, Bennett, and Noelle.

You can check out the new Genshin Impact Windblume Festival trailer below:

Genshin Impact is out now on PC, Mobile, PS4 and Nintendo Switch