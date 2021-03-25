Total War: Rome Remastered has been announced and will launch in April

SEGA Europe, Ltd. today announced Total War: Rome Remastered is scheduled for release on April 29, 2021. Created in collaboration with Feral Interactive, this comprehensive remaster allows players to relive the legacy that defined the award-winning strategy game series thanks to a suite of visual and gameplay improvements. This will be your chance to revisit a truly beloved classic as you build your empire, command ferocious battles, and conquer ancient Rome like never before.

Watch the live-action announcement trailer here:

Total War: Rome Remastered delivers a modern gaming experience all whilst maintaining the original Total War formula which has captivated strategy gamers for over two decades. With new and improved features such as fully overhauled visuals, ultra-high-definition resolution support, an expanded faction roster, and improved accessibility, there has never been a better time to take back your empire.

Rob Bartholomew, Chief Product Officer at Creative Assembly had this to say:

What better excuse than the 20th year of Total War to revisit a grand master? The original release of Rome marks a special time for us as our first major break-out title; it’s amazing to get the opportunity to Remaster it with our friends at Feral.

David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive described the joy of working on such a beloved title:

Working to remaster a classic such as Rome, has been an exhilarating challenge: a bit like

recutting the crown jewels. We are delighted with the result and hope that fans of this fantastic franchise will be too.

If you’re keen to know what features you can expect from Total War: Rome Remastered, here’s a list of the key ones below:

Improved Visuals: Total War: Rome Remastered ushers the classic strategy title into the modern gaming era with full 4K visuals, native support for ultra-high-definition resolution and overhauled environment, battlefield, and character models.

Total War: Rome Remastered ushers the classic strategy title into the modern gaming era with full 4K visuals, native support for ultra-high-definition resolution and overhauled environment, battlefield, and character models. New Gameplay Content: Wage war across new fronts with 16 previously unplayable factions to play on top of the original 22, and send the new Merchant agents on missions to establish lucrative trade networks across the map, buy out rival Merchants,

and assert your empire’s economic power.

Wage war across new fronts with 16 previously unplayable factions to play on top of the original 22, and send the new Merchant agents on missions to establish lucrative trade networks across the map, buy out rival Merchants, and assert your empire’s economic power. Modernised Features: Players can exercise more control than ever with new features such as a tactical map during battles, plus heat maps and icon overlays in campaign mode. Existing mechanics have also been improved, including an overhauled diplomacy

system, wider camera zoom levels throughout the game, and camera rotation on the campaign map.

Players can exercise more control than ever with new features such as a tactical map during battles, plus heat maps and icon overlays in campaign mode. Existing mechanics have also been improved, including an overhauled diplomacy system, wider camera zoom levels throughout the game, and camera rotation on the campaign map. Improved Help Systems: A swathe of improved support has been added, including a redesigned tutorial, a new in-game Wiki, expansive advice and tooltips, and improved accessibility for colour blind players.

A swathe of improved support has been added, including a redesigned tutorial, a new in-game Wiki, expansive advice and tooltips, and improved accessibility for colour blind players. Cross-platform Multiplayer: Players can enjoy cross-platform PVP multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux, a first for the Total War franchise.

Players can enjoy cross-platform PVP multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux, a first for the Total War franchise. Complete Original Content: Total War: Rome Remastered includes the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions in glorious new detail, and players will also gain access to the original ROME: Total War Collection (only playable on Windows).

You can pre-order the game from Steam today, or directly from Creative Assembly via the Rome Remastered Store, or from Feral Interactive via the Feral Store. Players who already own the original game on Steam can purchase Total War: Rome Remastered for 50% off until June 1, 2021. Further details can be found on the Total War FAQ here.

For more information about Total War: Rome Remastered and the other Total War games in development, visit www.totalwar.com.

Total War: Rome Remastered will launch on PC on April 29, 2021.