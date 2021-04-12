2P Games and Hermit Games have today launched their new anime roguelike adventure Nigate Tale on Steam Early Access. This brand-new dungeon crawler is available now for $19.99 / €16.99 / £15.99. The game should stay on Early Access from 6 to 12 months, but the final release date will be confirmed later.

In Nigate Tale, you must fight your way out of an ever-changing cursed castle out of space and time. You play as Roy, a young craftsman who finds himself stuck in a magical castle after a plane crash. You’ll have to fight your way through this procedurally generated cursed castle to find a way back home. Loot the best materials, craft new equipment and develop incredible combat skills, befriending strong monster girls along the way who will grant you astonishing magical powers.

You can check out the Nigate Tale trailer below:

Below are a list of key features you can expect in Nigate Tale:

Piece up the fragments of a deep and dark story full of fantasy and magic!

Confront fast-paced rogue-like combats that will test your game skills and patience.

Design your own battle style through a wide variety of weapons, magic powers and useful skills.

Befriend cute monster ladies that will grant you new magical powers and fight by your side — if you bring them the right presents!

Craft the best equipment to beat powerful monsters and survive the most deadly traps.

Enjoy a vibrant and colorful world inspired by isekai series, with astounding low-poly and 2D anime art.

Nigate Tale is out now on Steam Early Access