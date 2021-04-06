E3 2021: Nintendo and Xbox confirmed for virtual event

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has officially unveiled plans for a reimagined, all-virtual E3 2021. With early commitments from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media, and more to come. E3 2021 will take place June 12 through June 15, 2021.

Developers will be showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans around the world. The ESA will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA had this to say:

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games. We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

The digital format for E3 2021 means more people than ever can participate and for free, which is a plus point for those keen to feel part of the action after last year’s cancellation.

Look out for more announcements coming soon. E3 2021 will take place June 12 through June 15, 2021.