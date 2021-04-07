PAC-MAN 99 battle royale to launch on April 8

Bandai Namco has announced PAC-MAN 99 will launch April 8, 2021. PAC-MAN 99 comes after the successful and hugely popular Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros. 35 in Nintendo’s growing catalog of retro battle royale titles.

Now you can test your chomping chops in a 99-player online Pac-Royale. Get back in the maze and chase down the iconic ghosts. Who will be the last PAC-MAN standing?

Check out the PAC-MAN 99 launch trailer below:

Switch between eight different strategies and send Jammer Pac-Man to get in your opponents’ way.

Eat Power Pellets to turn the ghosts blue and make them vulnerable. Eat them to send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents. The more ghosts you eat, the more Jammers you’ll send.

Eat a Ghost Train for a huge comeback.

Gain the upper hand by switching between eight different preset strategies: speed up, send extra Jammers, and more. Switching at just the right moment could give you an edge over your rivals.

Make the game look like your favorite NAMCO classics.

You can purchase downloadable custom themes based on Xevious, GALAGA, Dig Dug, and more to change the look of the game.

There are twenty different classic themes in all, which change the graphics and sounds.

PAC-MAN 99 is launching on April 8, 2021. It is available on Nintendo Switch and requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play.