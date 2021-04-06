Podcast #438: Monster Hunter Rise, It Takes Two, Nier Replicant

Monster Hunter Rise is finally in our hands, and some of the podcast crew called Christopher Hyde have already played almost double the hourage of it they perhaps should have. Meanwhile Adam Carroll has managed to get some Rise in, but also some It Takes Two: Will he like it as much as the other lads? Chris White and Adam Cook have played Nier Replicant (in a preview sense) and have thoughts on that, too, and after a good old fashioned chat about these games, we’ll do some listener questions.

