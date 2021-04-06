Pre-load the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta now

Capcom has announced the open Beta Test for Resident Evil Re:Verse is now available for pre-load on Xbox and Playstation. This open beta test is available to all from April 8 6:00AM (GMT) to April 11 6:00AM (GMT), 2021. You’ll also need a Capcom ID registration to take part.

In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person survival horror revenge matches. Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series and turn the tides of battle with powerful bioweapons.

Take part in 5-minute Deathmatches, where the player with the most points wins. Use the weapons and items you find to take down your foes.

When your character is taken out, their body transforms into a powerful bioweapon that can be used against other players. Pick up multiple Virus Capsules to transform into even stronger bioweapons. Getting revenge with a bioweapon is also a great chance for more points.

Receive Resident Evil Re:Verse, for free when you purchase Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil Village will be coming out on May 7, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5, as well as PS4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil Re:Verse beta is available to pre-load now on Xbox and Playstation.