Rose arrives in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Capcom has announced the arrival of Rose to Season 5 of Street Fighter V. Rose is the second character to enter the ring as part of the fifth and final season of Street Fighter V. She was first introduced in Street Fighter Alpha and has been a staple in the series ever since, appearing in games like Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3 and Street Fighter IV. In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the soul-powered maven has been updated with a few new tricks up her sleeve.

With her latest iteration, Rose comes equipped with powerful moves that longtime Street Fighter fans are sure to recognize. Her “Soul Satellite” makes its return from Street Fighter IV as a V-Skill, allowing her to summon orbs and put pressure on her opponents. Her “Soul Illusion” from the Street Fighter Alpha series comes back as a V-Trigger which creates a mirrored Rose that performs the same attack shortly after she does, inflicting heavy damage.

Rose also wields a brand new set of moves such as her “Soul Fortune” V-Skill. This skill allows her to draw one of four tarot cards to buff herself or debuff her opponents. Now players can decide when to play offensively or defend themselves depending on the tide of battle. “Soul Dimension” is Rose’s new V-Trigger move which she can use to teleport to one of three spots on the screen to offer expanded combo options.

Rose can be acquired with the Season 5 Character Pass or the Season 5 Premium Pass. She can also be purchased separately for cash or Fight Money. Additionally, Rose’s brand new stage, Marina of Fortune, based on her Street Fighter Alpha 2 stage, is available for purchase for cash or Fight Money.