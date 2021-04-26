SnowRunner now available for pre-order on Switch

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have announced that their off-road simulator SnowRunner is now available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch. The game itself will launch on May 18, 2021. SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments. Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world.

You can also watch today’s trailer for SnowRunner on Switch below:

Get the SnowRunner experience for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Overcome mud, torrential waters, snow, and frozen lakes while taking on perilous contracts and missions. You can also expand and customize your fleet with many upgrades and accessories including an exhaust snorkel for heavy waters or chain tires to battle the snow. Additionally, you can ride solo or with other players in 4-player co-operative and expand your SnowRunner experience with the Season Pass and a number of DLCs.

Face extreme environments in dozens of huge maps from Alaska to Russia, in a highly advanced physics engine. 40 unique vehicles to unlock, upgrade and customize are at your disposal. Complete dozens of challenging missions across a vast interconnected world.

SnowRunner is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 18, 2021. Pre-orders are available now in retail and on the Nintendo eShop. In addition, SnowRunner is available to play now on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.