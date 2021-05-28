MiHoYo has released an update for Genshin Impact, with a trailer for Version 1.6. This update, coming on June 9, will introduce players to the brand new Midsummer Island adventure. Sail away with Klee and other characters to a remote island with series of cool and fun events. Alternate character costumes will also be available, and the very first character from Inazuma – Kazuha, will debut in Teyvat with his Anemo elemental power and unique combat style.

You can see the latest Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update here:

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 is coming on June 9. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows.