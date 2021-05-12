New Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 trailer released

CI Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. This latest trailer provides a deep dive into the variety of gameplay available in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. This includes sandbox-style maps, customizable weapons and equipment, and 1000m+ extreme-range sniping.

You can see the new Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 trailer here:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as they attempt to take down the brutal dictatorship installed by President Bibi Rashida and her husband, Omar Al-Bakr. Contracts 2 takes the sandbox design of the first game to the next level with extreme-range sniping, adding to the variety of objectives players will tackle and revisit using realistic weapons, gadgets, and skills they’ll enhance with unlockable upgrades.

Game features:

1000m+ extreme-range sniping.

A dramatic single-player campaign set in modern-day Middle East, with 5 distinct sandbox maps featuring a variety of fully accessible, interactive areas players can approach their own way.

Realistic gadgets and weapons customizable to fit different styles of play.

Replayable missions that can be completed in a number of ways, with unlockable rewards for achieving all objectives.

More intelligent adversaries with improved tactics.

Next-generation features including enhanced visuals, 4k resolution, and improved loading times.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is due to launch on June 4, 2021. Available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC. In addition, all PS4 editions of the game will arrive with a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version, which will arrive later in the year.