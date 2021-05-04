We recently got the chance to go hands-on with CI Games‘ Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. If you’ve read the preview and fancy watching footage of the first level, you can watch our Sniper ghost warrior contracts 2 video preview below. Adam Cook and Chris White talk about what’s new in the series. In addition, there’s also a discussion on how the sniper rifle feels to shoot with, enemy AI, and loads more.

Here’s what we had to say in the written preview:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a realistic shooter that yearns for patience and skill over incessant firing. Thoughtless attempts will be punished, and mistakes often incur death. It is a rewarding game that feels much different to typical first-person shooters. Like Hitman, contracts can be completed in numerous ways, as can the way in which you reach them. It looks amazing on PC, especially when watching a bullet travel across the map and cut through an enemy’s head. It offers a realistic approach to the genre whilst continuing to build on the great gameplay seen in the previous entry.

With Hitman 3 releasing earlier in the year, replayability is a big deal right now. There’re challenges to complete as well as taking out targets. Each contract can be completed differently, with some shown in the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 video preview. In the preview, there were multiple opportunities to replay the level, and each one was thoroughly enjoyable. As a result, it offered rewards for playing over and over. There wasn’t a lot of the game on offer, however, our excitement levels are now through the roof.

Sniper ghost Warrior Contracts 2 releases on June 4 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.