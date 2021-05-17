Samurai Shodown available on Steam on June 14

SNK Corporation has announced the Steam release of the weapon-based fighter Samurai Shodown on June 14, 2021. Additionally, the third character in the Season Pass 3 DLC set, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa, will also release on the same day.

Shiro Tokisada Amakusa appeared in the very first Samurai Shodown game as the final boss back in 1993. Their menacing legacy has made an impact on the series as they’ve also appeared in Samurai Shodown III (1995), Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge (1996) and Samurai Shodown V Special (2004). Now, the boss that defined the series has returned to Samurai Shodown.

Season Pass 3 characters Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane are already available, with the fourth character, a fighter from Guilty Gear appearing later this year.

Samurai Shodown will be available on Steam on June 14, 2021.