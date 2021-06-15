SNK Corporation has announced the weapon-based fighter Samurai Shodown is now available to download on Steam. In addition, they have also released the title’s new Season Pass 3 DLC character, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa.

The Steam Edition features both the base game as well as the Season Pass 1 DLC set. The Deluxe Pack includes both Season Passes 1 and 2, as well as the base game. The Kiwami Pack features all 3 Season Passes, and also includes the base game.

The Season Pass 3 will be getting its newest character on all platforms: Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. He appeared in the very first Samurai Shodown game as the final boss back in 1993. Their menacing legacy has made an impact on the series as they’ve also appeared in Samurai Shodown III (1995), Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge (1996), and Samurai Shodown V Special (2004). Now, the boss that defined the series has returned.

The DLC set contains four characters in total, with Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane already released. The next character to join will be coming from Guilty Gear.

You can watch Amakusa’s trailer here:

Samurai Shodown is now available on Steam. The game is also available to play on PS4, Xbox Series X|S. Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and the Epic Games Store.