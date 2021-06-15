Bethesda shares a closer look at Starfield

Following the announcement of Starfield at E3, Bethesda has revealed an inside look at the inspiration and process behind developing this new universe.

You can watch the latest trailer, ‘Into the Starfield: The Journey Begins’ here:

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Players will be able to create any character they want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Starfield will arrive exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.