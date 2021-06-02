ESA confirm E3 2021 guest appearances and panel series ‘Voices of E3’

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced some of the guest appearances that fans can expect to see at E3 2021. Noteworthy personalities in and outside of the video game industry are set to take part during the all-virtual E3 2021.

Outside of a handful of surprises to be revealed during the broadcast, fans can expect to see T-Pain, talent from 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, Erika Ishii (Apex Legends, Destiny 2, World of Warcraft), Arin Hanson (Game Grumps), Arif “Azerrz” Zahir (Family Guy), JD Witherspoon (Lazor Wulf), Ariel “Powerzsurge” Powers (WNBA) and many more.

Voices of E3

In addition to guest appearances, E3 2021 will also present a panel series titled “Voices of E3,”. The panel will cover a broad range of topics from diversity, accessibility, video game development, video game voice acting, the evolution of video game media, the impact of current events on games, and much more. Highlights include:

A roundtable discussing how games media acts and reacts in the current sphere of commentary. Editors-in-Chief from GamesIndustry.biz, GameSpot, IGN, PC Gamer and Polygon are expected to take part.

Nerdist’s Dan Casey also hosts a session with the cast of the gaming-development-focused TV series Mythic Quest.

A conversation with legendary women of video game voice acting including: Courtenay Taylor (Mass Effect, Fallout 4, Call of Duty) Anjali Bhimani (Overwatch, Apex Legends, Fallout 4: Nuka World) Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Overwatch) Carolina Ravassa (Overwatch, Valorant, GTA5) Krizia Bajos (Sims4, League of Legends, Casagrandes)

Insights from streaming leaders about representation in games and empowering black voices. Zack “ZackTTG” Mowery (100 Thieves) Fiona Nova (G4, RoosterTeeth) Jay-Ann Lopez (Black Girl Gamers) Tanya DePass (I Need Diverse Games)

A discussion about young entrepreneurs in gaming that includes: Nicole LaPointe Jameson (Evil Geniuses) Taylor Heitzig-Rhodes (Queens Gaming Collective) Katrina Salazar (weThink) Brittani Johnson (G2 esports).



All-virtual E3

In addition, E3 has partnered with a handful of well-known streamers to co-stream the event across their channels. This includes Lirik, AnneMunition, CohhCarnage, Jordan Fisher, NoahJ, OMGitsFireFoxx, Queens.gg, ihasCupquake, GameRanx, Renee, AyChristene and Fextralife, among others.

E3 2021 takes place from Saturday, June 12 through June 15, 2021. Expect the latest game reveals, major publisher showcases, live press conferences, special guest appearances, and more. The broadcast schedule will be announced in early June.