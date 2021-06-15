Honkai Impact 3rd X Genshin Impact cross-over announced

MiHoYo has announced a cross-over event between two of miHoYo’s popular games, Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. During Honkai Impact’s v4.9 update, Fischl from Genshin Impact will be introduced to the Honkai-verse as the first archer.

The team has released a behind-the-scenes video showing how developers from both teams worked out the cross-over. You can watch the video here:

About Honkai Impact 3rd X Genshin Impact cross-over event

Characters and stories from open-world ARPG Genshin Impact featuring in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Fischl from Genshin Impact joining Honkai Impact 3rd as the first playable archer.

Keqing from Genshin Impact added as a special character only playable during the cross-over story.

A special outfit for Theresa obtainable for free.

The cross-over event will take place this summer.