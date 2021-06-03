New Monster Hunter movie clip released ahead of June 18th debut

With the hit gaming franchise heading to the silver screen this month, Sony Pictures UK have released a new Monster Hunter movie clip. Starring Milla Jovovich, the film will feature plenty of huge monsters and action, although I’m not sure if we should expect a bunch of Whetstones and camp fires.

“Ahead of its June 18 cinema release, Sony Pictures UK is pleased to make available a new clip for Monster Hunter, starring Milla Jovovich.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

With the huge success of Monster Hunter Rise this year, there couldn’t be a better time to release a movie based on the franchise. Although films based on video games don’t always work out that well, I could see a big budget action movie with huge monsters being a lot of fun.