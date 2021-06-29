Rocket League celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of Monstercat

Rocket League is getting ready to celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of electronic music label Monstercat. Starting July 5, be on the lookout for the Monstercat 10 Year Fan Pack in the Item Shop, along with a free Player Anthem and Player Banner. Plus, each of the nine songs from the Fan Pack will be featured in-game on Rocket League Radio.

This new collection of Monstercat music features the label’s biggest hits from top artists like Slushii, Noisestorm, and, for the first time in the game, Marshmello. Here’s the full set of Player Anthems included in the bundle.

Monstercat 10 Year Fan Pack (1000 Credits)

Player Anthems

We Won’t Be Alone – Feint (ft. Laura Brehm)

Are We Still Young – Grant (ft. Juneau)

Alone – Marshmello

Crab Rave – Noisestorm

Potions – SLANDER & Said The Sky (ft. JT Roach)

All I Need – Slushii

Stronger – Stonebank (ft. EMEL)

Everything Black – Unlike Pluto (ft. Mike Taylor)

Nevada – Vicetone (ft. Cozi Zuehlsdorff)

Title

“Monstercat OG”

Free Items

Disconnected – Pegboard Nerds (Player Anthem)

Monstercat 10 YR Player Banner

Mike Ault, Audio Director at Psyonix had this to say:

Monstercat has become an intrinsic partner in the identity of Rocket League. We have grown as partners together and in their tenth year as a label, we are happy to celebrate all that they have become and what we have become together.

Monstercat’s Head of Gaming, Gavin Johnson adds:

Psyonix has been an invaluable partner to us over the years, with Rocket League becoming such an impactful platform for artist growth. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone together and bring Monstercat’s greatest hits to our shared communities.

Rocket League celebrates the 10 Year Anniversary of Monstercat starting on July 5.