The Last of Us Part II stationery set available now

Design store Cook and Becker has unveiled their exclusive The Last of Us Part II stationery set today. This officially licensed notebook set is developed in close conjunction with Naughty Dog and is themed around The Last of Us Part II characters Ellie and Abby. They have selected designs and fabrics that reflect both characters’ personalities and in-game story.

The limited-edition set holds:

Two premium notebooks (“Ellie” and “Abby”)

One fine art print

Two pencils (a black graphite pencil for Ellie, a red carpenters pencil for Abby)

Post-it notes in the shape of a Molotov cocktail

A guitar pick

Stickers

A guitar-shaped paperclip

The notebook box set is designed and manufactured in Europe and produced to the highest standards from carefully selected materials.

The Last of Us Part II Stationery set is available exclusively from Cook and Becker’s official store.