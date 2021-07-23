0 comments

Fall Guys and Ratchet and Clank crossover announced

by on July 23, 2021
Fall Guys Ratchet and Clank crossover news
 
Insomniac Games and Mediatonic have announced an exclusive partnership that’ll see Fall Guys and Ratchet and Clank crossover. It is set to be the first in a series of Limited Time Events for the hugely successful game. It’ll offer new ways to earn points and unlock special cosmetic rewards by completing themed challenges.Ratchet and Clank won’t be around for long, but there’ll be loads of cool stuff available. Firstly, between July 26 and August 1, there’ll be loads to unlock in the Ratchet LTE, including:

  • Ratchet Banner: 600 points
  • Lombax Pattern: 1000 points
  • Ratchet Costume (Lower): 1600 points
  • Groovitron Emote: 2000 points
  • Ratchet Costume (Upper): 3200 points

Secondly, during August 6 and 15, there’ll be a Clank LTE, with the following being available to unlock:

Clank Limited Time Event is set to stumble on 6th – 15th August

  • Clank Banner: 600 points
  • Clank Pattern: 1000 points
  • Clank Costume (Lower): 1600 points
  • Clank’s Laugh Emote: 2000 points
  • Clank Costume (Upper): 3200 points

If players compete in both events, they’ll receive a banner featuring Rivet. A special trailer showcasing the Fall Guys and Ratchet and Clank crossover was revealed, and you can watch below:

