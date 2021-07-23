Fall Guys and Ratchet and Clank crossover announced

0 comments
- Ratchet Banner: 600 points
- Lombax Pattern: 1000 points
- Ratchet Costume (Lower): 1600 points
- Groovitron Emote: 2000 points
- Ratchet Costume (Upper): 3200 points
Secondly, during August 6 and 15, there’ll be a Clank LTE, with the following being available to unlock:
- Clank Banner: 600 points
- Clank Pattern: 1000 points
- Clank Costume (Lower): 1600 points
- Clank’s Laugh Emote: 2000 points
- Clank Costume (Upper): 3200 points
If players compete in both events, they’ll receive a banner featuring Rivet. A special trailer showcasing the Fall Guys and Ratchet and Clank crossover was revealed, and you can watch below: