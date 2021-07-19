Lavair to launch limited edition Sega sneakers

Independent trainer label Lavair has announced the official release date for a limited-edition Mega Drive themed sneakers with Sega. The range will be available to purchase starting July 23, 2021.

The four piece collaboration will feature two styles, with matching caps:

The retro-hued ‘EXO Sega Mega Drive Analog’

‘EXO Sega Mega Drive Mono’, which is more understated.

Lavair has reinterpreted its best-selling EXO style for SEGA Mega Drive’s first official shoe collaboration. The Sega Mega Drive console (named Genesis in the USA), originally debuted in Japan in 1988, and took the world by storm in the subsequent years.

Sega themed sneakers

The ‘EXO Sega Mega Drive’ flaunts technical aesthetics with a full thermoplastic polyurethane eye-stay. It also features a weather-resistant toe guard and is draped in a hi-tensile nylon upper. EXO sits on top of a streetwear-inspired outsole, combined with outdoor trekker detailing for optimal comfort. This is combined with the brands’ signature, lighter-than-air sole.

Shoe Size Run: UK6 – UK12 (EU40 – EU46, US7 – US13)

Lavair was founded by three London creatives at the end of 2019, who after a decade and a half of producing trainers for key players in the industry, pooled their knowledge to create their own perfect trainer. Collections are made with techniques more often used in high-end Italian footwear manufacturing. For example, handmade piping around lace eye stays for an elevated, artisanal finish. Supportive, beefy soles make them feel like you’re walking on air, and have you standing tall. Lavair is all about retro cool with contemporary clout. And though there’s an aesthetic reference to classic archive sneakers of the ‘90s and ‘80s, the materials used in all models are decidedly 2021: butter-soft nappa leather and suede and ultra-durable hi-tensile nylon.

The Sega themed sneakers will launch July 23, 2021.