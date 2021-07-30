Ori: The Collection announced for Nintendo Switch

Iam8bit has announced that both beloved Ori titles, Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, can now be purchased together as one for the Nintendo Switch with the release of Ori: The Collection. You can see a trailer showcasing the all-new Ori: The Collection here:

Available globally on October 12, 2021, Ori: The Collection will feature Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps on a single cartridge for Nintendo Switch. Ori: The Collection will include digital, award-winning soundtracks for both games as well as six collectible art cards.

Back by popular demand, iam8bit will also re-release the Ori Collector’s Edition which includes both Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps for Nintendo Switch as well as a variety of other collectible items, including a majestic stained glass-style art piece.

Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are beautiful hand-drawn adventures about a young spirit destined for heroics, featuring tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling.

Previously only available physically on Xbox One, iam8bit and Moon Studios have partnered with Skybound Games to distribute physical editions for both titles on Nintendo Switch. This launch also includes a special Collector’s Edition only available on iam8bit.com that includes both titles, a premium display box, collectible art cards from the series, complete soundtracks from both titles, and more.