Podcast 452: Skyward Sword HD, State of Decay 2, King’s Bounty II

Sometimes you just have to admit you were wrong, and that’s exactly what Adam Cook is going to do about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, on this very podcast. He’s played it for review and is utterly enamored with it. He’s also somehow fallen into a State of Decay 2 shaped hole. Oh and he’s forced Chris Hyde into the same hole, which sounds dirty, but isn’t.

Hydey himself has been playing King’s Bounty II, and Valve just announced a new console. What?

