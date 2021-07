Sega has released a trailer for the upcoming title Sonic Colors Spotlight. Rediscover the thrills of Dr. Eggman’s Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park with all new HD updates and improvements. Challenge Metal Sonic, explore the world with a brand new wisp power-up, enjoy a fully remixed soundtrack, and more.

You can watch the Sonic Colors Ultimate updates trailer here:

Sonic Colors Ultimate releases September 7, 2021.