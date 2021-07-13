The King LeBron James joins Fortnite icon series

Epic Games has announced that on July 14, LeBron James will be joining Fortnite Icon Series. Three customizable outfits will be available, blending the best of LeBron’s personal style on and off the court. You can watch the announcement trailer here showing LeBron James in all his glory:

Players can get the LeBron James Outfit and the King’s Back Bling, which blends his personal style on and off the court. The LeBron James Outfit comes with the King’s Back Bling. It can be bundled with a new Wingspan Glider, Lion Pickaxe, and Silencer Emote mirroring his infamous on-court celebration.

LeBron’s matching Outfit, Back Bling, Lion Pickaxe, and Wingspan Glider also all feature a progressive edit slider. This allows players to add more than 20 gold variations of the outfit.

Additionally, There’s a ‘Tune Squad’ outfit as an ode to LeBron’s starring role in Space Jam: A New Legacy and a Taco Tuesday outfit to help fuel gamers’ on their path to victory. Each outfit gives players the ability to run, jump, and build their way around the island in The King’s unreleased Nike LeBron 19 shoes.

LeBron James items will be available in Fortnite starting July 15, 2021 at 1AM BST.