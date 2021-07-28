Xbox and Krispy Kreme team up to make an awesome doughnut and a free month of Game Pass

As far as corporate partnerships go, I can’t think of a much better combination than Xbox and Krispy Kreme. To celebrate this wonderful meeting of food and video games, and 20 years of the Xbox, you’ll be able to buy the new Nexus Level Doughnut from Krispy Kreme stores and cabinets from August 2nd-22nd.

The Nexus Level Doughnut has a big ole X on it, and is stuffed full of gooey brownie batter. It honestly sounds great, and I’m definitely rushing to my local Tesco to grab one when they release next month.

“Gaming and doughnuts have been two great ways for connecting people and bringing joy during the last year, it felt natural to bring the flavour and joy of games together in an edible form. Our doughnuts are made fresh each day, all hand-decorated and checked, making each and every one delicious.”

As if a tasty treat wasn’t enough, if you purchase 12 doughnuts (the minimum acceptable amount of Krispy Kremes I will ever buy) you get an entry to a competition to win one of 110 Xbox Series S’ and a guaranteed free month of Game Pass. You might as well get ready to eat a dozen doughnuts, because that month of Game Pass practically pays for them anyway.