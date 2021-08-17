Epic Games launches Fortnite Impostors

Epic Games has announced and launched Fortnite Impostors, a brand-new mode coming to Fortnite. Set within the Fortnite universe, players will find themselves maintaining operation as an Agent working for the Imagined Order or sabotaging their way as an Impostor.

You can watch the Fortnite Impostors trailer here:

Fortnite Impostors is a highly social, high-fidelity mode for a maximum of ten players. Eight Agents must work together to maintain The Bridge, a never-before-seen map, and two Impostors are set out to overtake it.

As an Agent, players will be assigned a variety of fun, unique Assignments such as repairing the Battle Bus or calibrating llamas. Cooperate, complete them all, then claim victory for IO. Impostors must masquerade and hide their identity at all costs. If required, they can sabotage Agent plans by Disabling Tasks, Teleporting Players, or throwing a Peely Party.

Players can start a Discussion in The Bridge’s center room. During Discussions, Agents and Impostors can share information with each other via Emotes and a Quick Chat menu.

You can also read more about the new mode in the official blog announcement here.

Fortnite Impostors can be played with friends or solo. The new mode is available to play now.