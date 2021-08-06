New video for The Medium shows off PlayStation 5 DualSense features

Bloober Team has released a new video for the dual-reality horror game The Medium, showcasing how the PlayStation 5 DualSense features will increase immersion. Szymon Erdmański, producer at Bloober Team explains:

On PlayStation 5, we are taking full advantage of the console’s DualSense controller to immerse you even deeper into the mystery of the Niwa Hotel. Our goal is to let you feel Marianne’s reactions to what is happening as she explores and interacts with the game world.

You can watch the new video here:

The Medium is coming to the PlayStation 5 on September 3, 2021. This follows a successful launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on January 28, 2021. The PS5 version will take advantage of the console’s hardware as well as the DualSense controller. This will offer players the experience of exploring two worlds simultaneously.

The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features innovative dual-reality gameplay. Players assume the role of Marianne, a medium gifted with several psychic abilities. Explore the real and spirit world both alternatively and simultaneously. Uncover a dark mystery masked by disturbing secrets, sinister spirits, and devious puzzles only a medium can solve.

Vinyl Soundtrack and retail launch

Furthermore, The Medium Original Soundtrack will be published on vinyl and CD, with a release expected in October.

The team also announced the worldwide retail launch of the game on September 3 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The Medium: Two Worlds Special Edition will be available in certain territories. This special edition comes complete with an exclusive steelbook, soundtrack of the game and printed artbook. In Japan, publisher NA Publishing will bring the game to all three platforms by Holiday 2021.