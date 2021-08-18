Free Ratchet and Clank Rocket League content available for PS5 owners today.

Car football aficionados have a treat awaiting them if they’re playing on a Sony console, with free Ratchet and Clank Rocket League content coming today. The Lombax based cosmetics are sure to make you look great when you score your next goal, so you should probably get downloading.

“Rocket League is celebrating the beloved Ratchet & Clank video game series from Insomniac Games by bringing the characters onto the pitch for the first time! Get the free Ratchet & Clank bundle in Rocket League beginning August 18 just by logging into Rocket League on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console.

The bundle includes the Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper.”

Alongside these fancy new decal and topper options, Rocket League is also adding a 120 FPS mode to the PS5 version of the game. The details of the new quality and performance modes can be found below.

“Also on August 18, enjoy Rocket League on the PlayStation 5 console targeting 120 FPS! A new “Video Quality” setting will be added within the Video Settings menu allowing players to select Quality or Performance modes. Here are the details for each setting:

Quality:

4K checkerboard resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better

4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K

Performance:

Game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K checkerboard

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512″