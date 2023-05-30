Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC in July

Sony has confirmed the otherwise PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26th, while also putting out a new trailer and revealing the PC features and pre-purchase details.

As usual with a PS5 game coming to PC, there will be support for ultra-wide monitors. Sony says on its official blog that “we added support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups” and added “both gameplay and cutscenes are optimized for ultra-wide screens. This is possible thanks to our engineers, artists and QA team who have analysed the game and adjusted all cinematics to ensure compatibility with panoramic aspect ratios”.

Check out the PC features trailer, below:

There will be ray-traced reflections, with a variety of levels to choose from in terms of quality, and the port is (also, as is quite often with PS5 to PC games) coming via Nixxes Software. If you choose to, you can use mouse and keyboard, though if you have a DualSense controller we’d recommend trying that, as it has some of the best Haptics in an exclusive title.

As you’d perhaps expect from a modern PC port, there will be DLSS support for NVIDIA cards, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PC is coming to both Steam and Epic Games Store. When it came to PS5 in June 2021, Chris White said “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game you’ve been waiting for, filled with stunning visuals, magnificent gameplay, and so much more”, in his review, and scored it 9.5/10.

If you pre-purchase the game you’ll get a couple of bonuses, listed below, as well as the five armours that the digital deluxe edition and 20th anniversary armour pack included.

Pixelizer Weapon

Carbonox Armor set

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 28th. Check out our 7 tips to get you started ahead of time.