Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is out now on PS5

CI Games has announced that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is now available to play on PS5. Following its successful launch on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, PS5 players can now enjoy the most immersive version of the highly-challenging modern warfare shooter, yet. To celebrate the launch, CI Games today released a new trailer, which you can watch here:
Released today, the PS5 “Elite Edition” offers 4K resolution alongside updated visuals and textures. DualSense Adaptive Triggers means each weapon feels unique, providing greater control over those all important 1000m+ extreme-range sniper shots. Haptic Feedback ensures players feel every bullet like never before. As for those untimely deaths, lightning-fast SSD loading times will deliver persistent assassins straight back into the action faster than ever.
The PS5 edition also includes a free copy of the “Crossbow Carnage” DLC weapons pack, giving players access to the fan-favourite arbalest, in addition to a host of equally high-power weaponry. It also includes the title’s recently-released major expansion, “Butcher’s Banquet.” Taking players to an all-new, vast desert-like area, complete with luscious oases, dramatic waterfalls, and mysterious temples, players must put a stop to the latest threat to jeapordise Kuamar.
The PS5 Elite Edition Features
- Upgraded visuals and textures
- Choice between Visual Mode (4K, 30 FPS) or Performance Mode (2K, 60FPS)
- DualSense Adaptive Triggers
- Haptic feedback
- SSD Loading Times
- “Crossbow Carnage” weapons pack: Crossbow, 550 TRV Sniper Rifle, Mad Sheriff 9 Revolver, Car K8 Assault rifle and Zebra skin
- ‘Butcher’s Banquet’ Expansion
Set in a lawless region of Kuamar, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 follows contract sniper assassin, Raven, as he takes on a series of treacherous assassination missions to overthrow a ruthless dictatorship. The game features expansion sandbox maps, a variety of missions that can be approached in a number of ways, a wide range realistic weapons and gadgets, unlockable skills and equipment, and, of course, the flagship feature: a highly-realistic sniping experience.
Chris White recently got his hands on the game. You can hear his thoughts in our video preview:
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is out now on PS5 in both physical and digital formats. Also available on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.