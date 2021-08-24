Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is out now on PS5

CI Games has announced that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is now available to play on PS5. Following its successful launch on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, PS5 players can now enjoy the most immersive version of the highly-challenging modern warfare shooter, yet. To celebrate the launch, CI Games today released a new trailer, which you can watch here:

Released today, the PS5 “Elite Edition” offers 4K resolution alongside updated visuals and textures. DualSense Adaptive Triggers means each weapon feels unique, providing greater control over those all important 1000m+ extreme-range sniper shots. Haptic Feedback ensures players feel every bullet like never before. As for those untimely deaths, lightning-fast SSD loading times will deliver persistent assassins straight back into the action faster than ever.

The PS5 edition also includes a free copy of the “Crossbow Carnage” DLC weapons pack, giving players access to the fan-favourite arbalest, in addition to a host of equally high-power weaponry. It also includes the title’s recently-released major expansion, “Butcher’s Banquet.” Taking players to an all-new, vast desert-like area, complete with luscious oases, dramatic waterfalls, and mysterious temples, players must put a stop to the latest threat to jeapordise Kuamar.

The PS5 Elite Edition Features

Upgraded visuals and textures

Choice between Visual Mode (4K, 30 FPS) or Performance Mode (2K, 60FPS)

DualSense Adaptive Triggers

Haptic feedback

SSD Loading Times

“Crossbow Carnage” weapons pack: Crossbow, 550 TRV Sniper Rifle, Mad Sheriff 9 Revolver, Car K8 Assault rifle and Zebra skin

‘Butcher’s Banquet’ Expansion

Set in a lawless region of Kuamar, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 follows contract sniper assassin, Raven, as he takes on a series of treacherous assassination missions to overthrow a ruthless dictatorship. The game features expansion sandbox maps, a variety of missions that can be approached in a number of ways, a wide range realistic weapons and gadgets, unlockable skills and equipment, and, of course, the flagship feature: a highly-realistic sniping experience.

Chris White recently got his hands on the game. You can hear his thoughts in our video preview:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is out now on PS5 in both physical and digital formats. Also available on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.