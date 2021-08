Sonic and Tails join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Facebook

There’re still more characters to be announced. Personally, we’d love to see Ryu from the Shenmue series rolling around in a ball. Would he fit? Nope. Would it be cool? Probably. Either way, there’re plenty of options for iconic Sega characters to join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.Players can keep up to date with the announcements via Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s social media channels, such as Twitter Instagram, and YouTube . The game launches on October 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The console version will retail at £34.99 and on PC for £24.99.

The announcement trailer for Sonic and Tails can be watched below: