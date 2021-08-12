Sonic and Tails join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

SEGA has today announced that Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower are joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania at launch. They will both be free when the game launches on October 5, and will be unlocked through normal gameplay. Sonic and Tails joined the recently announced Beat from Jet Set Radio in the game.The collaboration will celebrate two landmark anniversaries. Super Monkey Ball will be in its 20th year, and Sonic will be reaching the ripe old age of 30. Sonic and Tails will be sporting their classic character models to honour their huge legacy. Both will be playable in all 300 and more levels, collecting rings instead of bananas throughout the amazing world of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.
There’re still more characters to be announced. Personally, we’d love to see Ryu from the Shenmue series rolling around in a ball. Would he fit? Nope. Would it be cool? Probably. Either way, there’re plenty of options for iconic Sega characters to join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.Players can keep up to date with the announcements via Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s social media channels, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The game launches on October 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The console version will retail at £34.99 and on PC for £24.99.
The announcement trailer for Sonic and Tails can be watched below: